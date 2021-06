Великолепен Мортара спечели второто състезание от Формула Е в Мексико

Official: @PWehrlein receives a time penalty of 5 secs for an improper fanboost use. This makes him 4th in the final classification of Race 9 at the #PueblaEPrix.

Pascal collects 12 pts which ranks him 12th (48 pts) in the Drivers Championship. #TAGHeuerPorsche #PorscheFormulaE pic.twitter.com/C3y8qESvcA