Милан е на крачка от италиански национал

🚨🔴⚫️ Understand AC Milan have sent proposal worth €22m plus €3m add-ons for Samuele Ricci as they’re closing in on the deal.



After positive talks this morning, AC Milan and Torino are advancing to final stages.



Terms discussed since December, deal now very close. ⏳🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/4tflPr4lPI