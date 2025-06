Милан предложи 30 милиона евро за 22-годишен халф на Брюж

🚨 🔴⚫️ EXCLUSIVE : AC Milan fires off a €27M offer + €3M bonuses for Ardon Jashari!



💰Club Brugge to receive written & official bid this Tuesday. Rossoneri looking to close the deal between €30M & €35M.



1️⃣ Jashari is AC Milan’s top priority in the midfield. #mercato #JPL pic.twitter.com/RoC28I3d21