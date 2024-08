Челси и Атлетико се разбраха за два трансфера, Феликс тръгва към Лондон, Галахър към Мадрид

🚨🔴⚪️ Understand Conor Gallagher has been authorized by Chelsea to travel to Madrid in next 24/48h!



Deal was already done for €42m fee and Simeone was pushing again for it.



All done between Gallagher and Atléti, all done between Atléti and Chelsea.



Here we go, confirmed. 🔐 pic.twitter.com/8SOv6PoCpr