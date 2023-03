Марадона щеше да се влюби в днешния Наполи

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti: "Kim Min-Jae is the best centre-back in the world right now". 🔵🇰🇷



"Kim does at least 20 incredible things per game. When he starts the run with the ball at his feet, he can get it into the opposition penalty area in 5 seconds flat!", he added.