Бътън иска по-леки коли във Формула 1

Fernando Alonso is the first driver in F1 history to have raced in 20 different seasons 🤯⁠

⁠

On the 22nd anniversary of the day he made his F1 race debut, take a look at how his first car, the Minardi PS01, compares to his latest, the Aston Martin AMR23 👀⁠#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/i31vyAMveu