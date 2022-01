Ожие поведе на Льоб преди финалния ден на Рали Монте Карло

On the second run over the snowy Sisteron stage it's another stage win for @KalleRovanpera as @SebOgier increases his #RallyeMonteCarlo lead to 21.1s at the end of the day! 🥇🙌#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #Rally1 #WRC pic.twitter.com/PDzmmbxzjr