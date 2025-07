Марсилия изпревари конкуренцията за звездата на Фейенорд

🚨🔵⚪️ Igor Paixão to Olimpique Marseille, here we go! Deal in place for the winger to join OM.



Five year deal and agreement club to club with Feyenoord as @FabriceHawkins and @LaProvence reported.



Paixão wanted OM despite efforts and improved bid sent by Leeds United. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WbsilKE9sq