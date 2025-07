Нотингам спечели битката с Наполи за крило на Болоня

🚨🌳 EXCL: Dan Ndoye to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between clubs and player side.



€40m plus add-ons, player due to travel to England in the next 24h for medical.



Marinakis wanted a top signing to replace Elanga, Ndoye said yes to #NFFC. Now done. pic.twitter.com/TkivP5EHEH