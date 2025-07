Бенфика иска крило на Брага за заместник на Ди Мария

Hoping for a big season from Roger Fernandes, who dazzles with his pace, dribbling, and bravery out wide.



Electric on the ball, unpredictable in 1v1s, and always looking to make things happen.



19 years of age.



One of the most exciting young wingers in Europe. 🇵🇹⚡️ pic.twitter.com/S2npLIYQRj