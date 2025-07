Обамеянг се завръща в Марсилия

🚨🔵⚪️ Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Olympique Marseille, here we go! 🔙



Contract until June 2027 agreed with OM overnight and all verbally done, as @Santi_J_FM reports.



Auba picks OM over bids from Saudi with Longoria, Benatia and De Zerbi on it... and ready to play UCL. 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/bLaN35K4U3