Има сделка: Голмайсторът на Серия "А" отива в Саудитска Арабия

🚨🇸🇦 Mateo Retegui to Al Qadsiah, here we go! Agreement in place with Atalanta for Italian striker to join Saudi Pro League.



Package up to €67m with add-ons to Atalanta…



…and Retegui will sign long term contract for salary over x6 current one he had in Italy. pic.twitter.com/N1TcnV8F0u