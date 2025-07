Изненадващият лидер Солберг дръпна пред Танак и Нювил в следобедните етапи в Естония

What a day for @OliverSolberg01 and @EAERallying! 👏 They lead Rally Estonia by 12.4s after Friday, their first full day in the #GRYaris Rally1! 🔝#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #RallyEstonia 🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/tac7iis6hQ