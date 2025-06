Милан уреди първото си лятно попълнение

🚨🔴⚫️ Samuele Ricci to AC Milan, here we go! Deal now verbally agreed for €23m plus €2m add-ons.



Ricci has been alerted for medical as Milan and Torino will complete formal steps early next week.



Ricci will join in upcoming days then time for Modrić after World Cup. pic.twitter.com/pxn8YWrj9r