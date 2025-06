Атлетико Мадрид уреди и испански национал, забъркал се в скандал с Феде Валверде

🚨🔴⚪️ Álex Baena to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place with Villarreal.



Transfer fee will be €45m plus €5m add-ons.



Details being sorted then medical as @medinamarca reported. Baena already said yes to Atlético weeks ago.



Ruggeri, Cardoso, Baena. ✅3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cE9Oj1LrYr