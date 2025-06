Президентът на полската федерация планира разговор с Левандовски

🚨🇵🇱 | 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The PZPN have finished their meeting with Michał Probierz. Cezary Kulesza now plans to speak with Robert Lewandowski to hear his perspective before deciding on next steps. There's also an effort underway to ease tensions with the former Poland captain.#PZPN pic.twitter.com/6xW79rgR8G