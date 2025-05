Оли Беарман бесен на ФИА след отпадането си от квалификацията

Q1 | Both drivers finish their laps, just as the Red Flag comes out for COL 🚩



Esteban improves, but it's not enough to progress. Ollie posted a quicker lap, however he's deemed not to have completed it before the Red Flag...



🇫🇷 P18: Esteban

🇬🇧 P19: Ollie