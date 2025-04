Байерн иска вратаря на Еспаньол

🚨🛑 New rumours linking FC Bayern with Joan #Garcia are wide of the mark!



Bayern appreciate his qualities, but the 23 y/o from Espanyol is not a target for the summer.



The plan remains clear:

No. 1: Neuer

No. 2: Urbig

No. 3: Ulreich



Peretz is set to be loaned out or sold with…