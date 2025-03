Малинин отново е световен шампион по фигурно пързаляне

World Figure Skating Championships, 2025 – congratulations to



Ilia Malinin, Gold, men’s single, USA

Riku Miura & Ryuichi Kihara, Gold, pairs, Japan

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Gold, ice dance, USA

Alysia Liu, Gold, women’s single, USA



This is the first time U.S. has won 3… pic.twitter.com/kJH87lT9ZT