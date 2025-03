Григор Димитров ще стартира срещу португалец в Индиън Уелс

FIRST CAREER WIN IN INDIAN WELLS!



Nuno Borges defeats Arthur Rinderknech 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 to reach the 2nd round.



- 11-7 in 2025, 7-0 (!) in first rounds.

- 8th career win at a Masters 1000.



Faces #15 Grigor Dimitrov in the 2nd round -- leads the h2h 1-0.