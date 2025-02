Пресата в Италия след провалите снощи: Черен вторник, лудост на Тео Ернандес, пети наш отбор в ШЛ вече е мираж

📰 Today’s edition of @Gazzetta_it…



🤯 "Theo madness. #ACMilan disaster. They take the lead with Gimenez against Feyenoord, but Hernandez ruins everything. Sent off, the club are fed up. Conceiçao: ‘If I make mistakes, I'll pack my suitcases'." pic.twitter.com/3q9BlUgHVB