Жоан Мир: Преди да дойда в Хонда нямах лоши моменти

First job done ✅



🅿️6️⃣ "The best I have been able to do since I have been with Honda" @JoanMirOfficial



🅿️1️⃣4️⃣ "I am very satisfied with the job that my team, and all of Honda, have been able to do during this pre-season" @Luca_Marini_97



📄 https://t.co/9TD3JGpIuP pic.twitter.com/ByKFw9pSQt