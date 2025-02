Нови главоболия за Аморим, Манчестър Юнайтед остава без халфове за Тотнъм?

Amorim has midfield dilemma for Spurs game.



Mainoo out injured, Ugarte + Collyer major doubts after problems in training at Carrington.



Jack Moorhouse, 19, set to travel to London. Would be first place in #MUFC squad if selected.



