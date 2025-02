Везенков е MVP в Евролигата през януари и №1 в историята на Олимпиакос

If you want to watch high IQ basketball watch the Euroleague



I present to you Sasha Vezenkov, he plays for a Greek team.



45 Points with 20 Field Goals on one dribble or less! 👀

+73.3 Net Rating with 163.5 Offensive Rating ! 🔥

110.1 True Shooting % 🔥

pic.twitter.com/2SNN2Evkb8