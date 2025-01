Американска тийнейджърка бе много близо до феноменално постижение, но загуби финала за девойки в Австралия

🇯🇵 Wakana Sonobe makes history as the first Japanese female player to win the Australian Open Juniors title and the first female to claim a Juniors Grand Slam on hardcourt, dominating Kristina Penickova 6-0, 6-1.



She didn’t drop more than 4 games per set in her last 5 matches. pic.twitter.com/X30qaKD3Se