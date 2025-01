Италия е на позиция за допълнително място в Шампионската лига

🚨 England and Italy are still favoured to secure an extra Champions League spots this season!



📈 Points added this week:



🇮🇹 Italy, +2.125

🇪🇸 Spain, +1.965

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England, +1.679

🇫🇷 France, +0.893

🇳🇱 Netherlands, +0.791

🇩🇪 Germany, +0.719

🇧🇪 Belgium, +0.200

🇵🇹 Portugal, +0.000 pic.twitter.com/LPQLuuuSz1