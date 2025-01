Атлет от Хондурас подобри рекорда на Испания на 800 м в зала

What just happened? 😱



Elvin Josue Canales 🇪🇸 goes to sixth on the European indoor all-time 800m list with 1️⃣:4️⃣4️⃣.6️⃣5️⃣ in Luxembourg!



And he smashes the Spanish indoor record of 1:45.12 as well. 😮‍💨#WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/njdndArycx