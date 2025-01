Изненадващ победител в десетия етап при мотоциклетистите, Сандърс все по-близо до триумфа

Michael Docherty opens his account!



This is a win for Michael Docherty, the second-ever Rally 2 rider in history to win a Dakar stage, after Danilo Petrucci in 2022! The South African claimed his first career victory, 1′20″ ahead of Rui Gonçalves and 2′21″ ahead of Tobias… pic.twitter.com/WylkjhjAfL