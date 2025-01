Стоманената Лаура Зигемунд шокира миналогодишната финалистка

💬🇨🇳China's World No. 5 Zheng Qinwen after losing to 🇩🇪Laura Siegemund:



"Was a bit tricky for me in the first set also, a tricky way to lose, because I feel I didn't perform good enough."

"I felt she's playing really good today. It's #tennis. Nothing more."#AO2025 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/62VJjmuukN