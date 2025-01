🚨🔵 Como have reached an agreement in principle with Olympique Lyon to sign Maxence Caqueret.



There are still details to clarify on player side and then deal will be sealed. 🇫🇷🤝



Fee will be around €15/17m, as @hugoguillemet reports — it could include sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/Wm9terLLaH