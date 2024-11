Шампионът във Формула 3 ще дебютира във Формула 2 в Абу Даби

Confirmed for Abu Dhabi! 🤝



We’re pleased to announce that @LeonardoForna will be joining the team for the @Formula2 season finale, stepping in for Zane Maloney.



🔗 https://t.co/H9MkDijxJf#RodinMotorsport @RodinCars #F2 pic.twitter.com/oj0ezdBTgA