Отбор от Индикар иска Мик Шумахер

⚠️ 𝗗𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗬𝗡𝗘 has been in contact with 𝗠𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥 about entering an IndyCar race for his team, but the odds of a “quick agreement” are currently “low”



via AMuS 🇩🇪



Link ➡️ https://t.co/YbrL2UGVvH#INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/zI7W5VDFQO