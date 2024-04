Маркус Грьонхолм ще дебютира с Порше

#PeugeotTuesday

20 years ago, the Peugeot 307 WRC made its @OfficialWRC debut on the Monte Carlo Rally.

Both cars of Marcus Gronholm and Freddy Loix finished in the top 6, with Marcus 4th and Freddy in 5th 🇲🇨🏁



📸 motorsport images, Girardo&Co

