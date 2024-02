Историческата вечер на Милър-Макинтайър му донесе MVP на кръга

Who else could grab the MVP honors in Round 26?@CMMPatience took the center stage for an historical triple-double against ASVEL🔥



11 PTS I 20 AST (EuroLeague record) I 11 REB I 42 PIR and the W for @Baskonia 😤



'MVP of the Round' I @PaniniAmerica pic.twitter.com/7fwHTk2H36