Признание за Юха Канкунен във Финландия

1993 Network Q RAC Rally



Car 1



Juha Kankkunen and Nicky Grist in their works Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD (ST185).



The crew would win the event overall by 1mins 44secs.



It was hard enough to walk in the stages let alone drive 🤯



