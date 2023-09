Интер и Милан излизат в градско дерби с цената на първото място в Серия “А”

📖 𝔇𝔢𝔯𝔟𝔶 𝔇𝔯𝔞𝔪𝔞 📖



A new chapter in the rich history of calcio will be written this Saturday.



Inter and Milan face off in one of the game’s most iconic and storied rivalries 🔜 pic.twitter.com/UiwrIpulku