Президентът на ПСЖ: Този сезон сме концентрирани върху играта, а не върху резултатите

🎙️ Nasser Al-#Khelaïfi: “Kylian Mbappé is an incredible player and a fantastic person. And the PSG team, on and off the pitch, has never been so united.” 🤝



(Source: Record)#Mbappé #mbappe #kylian #PSG #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/QNtGN30Mx2