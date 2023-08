В Нидерландия са против тютюнев спонсор на Макларън

Health groups have filed an official complaint over McLaren’s Velo sponsorship ahead of the #DutchGP



Nicotine pouches, which Velo sell, are banned in the Netherlands, but the advertising of nicotine products is still legal for the time being.



𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦: 𝘈𝘶𝘵𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 pic.twitter.com/A0E4eIwQca