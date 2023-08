Моуриньо: Когато поех Рома, знаех с какво се захващам

José Mourinho: “Paulo Dybala’s release clause has expired on August 1… so I can finally sleep well and more relaxed”. 🇦🇷



🇸🇦 “I’ve received two proposals: Al Hilal and Al Ahli wanted me, I decided to turn both down as I want to stay at Roma”, he told Corriere dello Sport. pic.twitter.com/jyLRsL4Bq2