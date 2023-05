Борещ се за място в евротурнирите отбор от Ла Лига ще остане без треньор

🚨 According to @relevo, Andoni Iraola rejects @RayoVallecano's renewal offer and will not remain at the club and has already communicated it internally



⚡️ He says goodbye to Vallecas after 3 seasons: promotion, Copa del Rey semi-final and two LaLiga seasons#LLL

