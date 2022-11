В Алфа Ромео са „жертвали“ състезанието в Абу Даби, заради битката с Астън Мартин

6th place in the @F1 constructors championship 🇦🇪



I’ve really enjoyed the 2022 🏁



So well deserved by the whole team. Proud of everyone! But we are eyeing higher next year: https://t.co/aYbX2GWFvM#VB77 #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/eRkhRZEO8N