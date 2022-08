Жоан Мир с контузия на глезена след падането в Австрия

🚨 JOAN MIR UPDATE

"I had a very big crash at Turn 4. I lost the rear and it was a high side. It could've been a lot worse, so I feel lucky. Initial checks show some bone fragments and fractures in my ankle. Tomorrow I'll go for further checks and an MRI"