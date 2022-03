В САЩ искат да приемат кръг от WRC

Episode 2 of #SubaruLaunchControl lands today! @subarums_usa is on the stages at 100 Acre Wood Rally, facing a new level of competition from rivals as the team builds on @TravisPastrana‘s season-opening win at Sno*Drift Rally. Catch the full episode: https://t.co/iSJRUsntdC pic.twitter.com/yvYYmNPWe5