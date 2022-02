Уесли Снайдер беше приет в Залата на славата на Интер

🏅 | HALL OF FAME



You've chosen him as the next Hall of Fame entry, and he made his mark on ⚫🔵 history with:



👕 116 games

⚽ 22 goals

🏆 6 trophies @sneijder101010 is inducted into our #HOF 👉 https://t.co/XpqBszqSaJ pic.twitter.com/B6oWiXva2Z