В съблекалнята на ПСЖ е пълно с раздори, разкрива „Екип“

When PSG played Nice, Nice’s backup GK Marcin Bulka (on loan from PSG) went to the PSG dressing room and told Keylor Navas it was a coincidence that he wore the same gloves as Navas.



Navas looked at Gianluigi Donnarumma & said, “You see, the best GKs wear this brand.” [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/aEibJnFtho