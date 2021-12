Канада спечели световната титла на 4 по 200 м свободен стил при жените

200m Breaststroke FINAL #FINAAbuDhabi2021

NEW Asian Record 👉 1:03.47



🇨🇳 17yr old TANG Qianting is the new WORLD CHAMPION!

She is the second Chinese swimmer to win this event at the World Short Course Championships, after Dai Guohong in 1993.#swimming pic.twitter.com/G08d4uAI96