Пиастри се доближи до титлата във Формула 2 след победа във втория спринт в Джеда

LAP 20/20 ⚠️ SAFETY CAR ⚠️



It will be a safety car finish for the field, with the top 5:

Piastri

Daruvala

Lundgaard

Viscaal

Shwartzman



Bearing in mind both Daruvala and Lundgaard both have 5 second time penalties yet to be applied #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F2 pic.twitter.com/N7hXQolONN