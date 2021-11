Шиманович с втори световен рекорд за 7 дни

💣 NEW WORLD RECORD!💥@ilyashymanovich from @energy_standard set a new World Record by posting an amazing time of 55.28 in the men’s 100m breaststroke!🔥💪 What a legend!🤩

Shymanovich previously held a world record of 55.32 in this race😍#watersports #Iswimleague #isl2021 pic.twitter.com/blMn1lkfWc