Тиери Нювил поведе след първия ден на домашното Рали Ипр

#WRC

SS7 🇧🇪 #Neuville

⏱ 11:28.8

▶ Quickest through so far

"A clean run to be honest. I tried to follow the road and stay in the clean line. There were no surprises for me so far, and hopefully it's going to stay like this."#HMSGOfficial #YpresRally pic.twitter.com/i3bj4WpNeT