Рованпера дръпна с близо минута на конкуренцията в Рали Естония

After the Tartu super special, @KalleRovanpera arrives back in service with a lead of 50.7 seconds to take into the final day at #RallyEstonia! 🙌@SebOgier won SS18 and is 4th tonight, with @ElfynEvans 5th#ToyotaGAZOORacing #PushingTheLimitsForBetter #YarisWRC #WRC pic.twitter.com/lEi0bmQv8R